A Tetris Waffle Maker That Cooks Up Edible Tetrominos

Firebox is featuring a Tetris Waffle Maker that makes rather nostalgic Tetromino shapes used in the classic video game that can be stacked in real life.

You can also play your own precarious game of Tetris in three dimensions as you pile on scoops of ice cream, blueberries, chocolate chunks, marshmallows and gallons of maple of syrup. Let the games begin!

