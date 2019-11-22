Elon Musk Unveils Futuristic Tesla Cybertruck Partially Based on ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ Lotus Esprit

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Wunderkind Elon Musk unveiled the latest from the Tesla line, the futuristic Cybertruck. This incredibly modern vehicle is made of “bulletproof” stainless steel, armored glass, and can go up to 500 miles on a single charge. The vehicle seats six people, has a towing capacity of up 14,000 pounds, and converts easily into a hard-shell camper.

The Cybertruck is available with three different drive options: Single Motor Rear Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All Wheel Drive and a top of the line Tri Motor All Wheel Drive.

Better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car. …Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

Nobody *expects* the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/khhYNFaVKs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

Musk also stated that the Cybertruck Design was partially based upon “Wet Nellie”, the 1977 White Lotus Esprit from the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. Musk had previously purchased Wet Nellie in 2013.