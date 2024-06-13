Loving Humans Take Their Terminally Ill Cat to See His Final Florida Sunset

Lillian Hendrick shared a powerful video of her boyfriend Tyler holding their orange tabby Max in his arms so that the terminally ill cat could see his final sunset along the Gainesville, Florida shore near their home.

We were told Max was had a few days at most left today. We aren’t sure if he’s going to have another night, so we wanted to make sure he got every bit of sun left today.

Max sat comfortably in Tyler’s arms, making eye contact with his human before resuming his enjoyment of the sunset. Hendrick said that this had been their ritual for years.

My boyfriend and Max had a ritual where he would look into his eyes, make sure he got eye contact back, and then do a head rub on his chest. I think that is what Max is attempting to do in the video, and I think I caught his last attempt at “the thing” as we called it. I am so glad I was able to record it, and happy everyone got to see it.