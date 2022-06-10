Tenacious D Plays Tribute to The Who With a Fantastic Medley of Songs From ‘Tommy’

Performers Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D paid musical and video tribute to The Who with a fantastic medley of songs from the band’s iconic 1969 album Tommy. Not only did they perform the songs but reenacted several key scenes from the 1975 film of the same name. Black appeared to have a great deal of fun dressing up as Elton John‘s “Pinball Wizard” and Tina Turner‘s “Acid Queen”, while Gass stayed largely silent at Roger Daltrey‘s portrayal of the title character.

WHO better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.

The video and single were created and directed by Liam Lynch and produced by bassist John Spiker with proceeds going to Everytown For Gun Safety.

Tenacious D’s The Who Medley – a tribute to The Who – is out on all digital platforms …Crush the link …to buy the vinyl and support Everytown For Gun Safety!