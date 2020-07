Musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D performed a rockin’ virtual version of their Jack White themed song “Don’t Blow It, Kage”, each from their separate homes. This song, like the Jack Gray song, was produced by White’s studio Third Man Records.

