Tenacious D Does Incredible Cover of ‘Time Warp’ from ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to ‘ROCK-Y the Vote’

Musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass, collectively known as Tenacious D, played an absolutely incredible cover of the iconic song “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture in an effort to “Rock-y the Vote”.

It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it’s just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!