Tenacious D Does Incredible Cover of ‘Time Warp’ from ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to ‘ROCK-Y the Vote’

Musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass, collectively known as Tenacious D, played an absolutely incredible cover of the iconic song “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture in an effort to “Rock-y the Vote”.
It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it’s just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!
Black took his roles seriously, performing each character with absolute irreverence and gusto, but it was the guest cameos that really stole the show. These guests included former Presidential candidates Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, original Rocky Horror Picture Show actress Susan Sarandon, George Takei, Reggie Watts, Ilana Glazer, and John Waters, just to name a few.
(In Alphabetical Order)
Eric Andre
Ezra Miller
George Takei
Ilana Glazer
Jamie Lee Curtis
John Heilemann
John Waters
Karen O
King Princess
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Michael Peña
Peaches
Phoebe Bridgers
Reggie Watts
Sarah Silverman
Senator Elizabeth Warren
Susan Sarandon