Comparison of the Ten Tallest Skyscrapers in the World

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios created a fascinating 3D animation that compares the respective sizes of the ten tallest skyscrapers in the world and proposed future projects. Each of the buildings was chosen according to particular criteria that exclude specific rooftop structures.

The chosen size is up to the tip, includes antennas. The video includes the 10 tallest buildings currently (complete buildings), the rest are elected subjectively. In the list are not included, structures as giant antennas, telecommunications towers, statues or monuments. Only buildings, skyscrapers and vertical cities.

As with previous comparisons, Montoya employed a familiar reference point to provide the comparison.

Tallest buildings / skyscrapers in the world today, represented to scale in New York City.