The Fascinating History of Ten Letters That Are No Longer Part of the American English Alphabet

YouTuber Austin McConnell, a man who knows words, humorously explained through animation the fascinating history of ten different letters that are no longer part of the American English alphabet. While some of these symbols still exist in modern lexicon, such as ampersand (&) and ash (æ),the others either faded away with time or just never caught on.

See these 26 letters? They’re dependable. Once you learn them, you rely on them. They’re always there and you can count on them to never change, right? Well, not quite because as you’re gonna learn today the alphabet …it wasn’t always this way, so here are 10 letters we dropped from the alphabet. That’s right 10 letters that everybody used to know about and used but have since been purged from history.

