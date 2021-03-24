Teenager Demonstrates How She Can ‘Delay’ Her Voice

Gracie Scullion of Carnegie Park, Pennsylvania showcased her unique ventriloquistic talent of lagging her voice. Scullion demonstrated using simple words such as “hi”, “okay”, “nice”, and “hey” with the vocalization following a second later. She later explained that she finds words that don’t require her lips to touch. She first mouths the words and makes theirs sounds about a second later. This clever vocal trick makes it look like her voice is truly delayed.

To do it, I try to over-exaggerate ‘mouthing’ the first word, but I won’t add my voice until my mouth is completely still and close.