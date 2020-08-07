Teenage Twins Are Blown Away by the Phil Collins Song ‘In the Air Tonight’ While Listening to It For the First Time

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The teenage Williams twins, aka TwinsthenewTrend, of Gary, Indiana amusingly review classic rock songs after hearing them for the first time. One such song that really blew them away was the iconic Phil Collins anthem “In the Air Tonight”.

The song starts off quietly with strong, assertive lyrics that greatly impressed the brothers. As they continued to listen, the boys appeared to feel the mounting emotion as the song reached the crescendo – the legendary drum solo that comes in at 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the song.

I ain’t never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes in a song… He dropped the beat at the end of the song bro, at the end of the song.

Here’s the original version of the song.

The twins also had an equally emotive reaction to the Portishead song “Roads”.

Other songs they’ve reacted to are “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Piece of My Heart” by Big Brother and the Holding Company (Janis Joplin), “7 Nation Army” by The White Stripes, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Do It Again” by Steely Dan and “Hurt” by Johnny Cash.