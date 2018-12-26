Laughing Squid

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Rap the Classic Beastie Boys Song ‘Get It Together’ in Clever Mashup

In a rather befitting mashup, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rap the classic Beastie Boys song “Get It Together” with each character taking on a different verse.

The cast of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as The Beastie Boys, Q-Tip, and DJ Hurricane, rapping the classic “Get It Together”. Video by Mylo the Cat aka isthishowyougoviral aka Adam Schleichkorn. RIP MCA. Starring Master Splinter as Q-Tip, Raphael as Adrock, Donatello as Mike D, Michelangelo as MCA, and Leonardo as DJ Hurricane.

Per creator Adam Schleichkorn, better known as “Mylo the Cat”, this first started as a four part series on Instagram.




