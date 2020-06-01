22 Giant Teddy Bears Ride on a Roller Coaster

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In a clever campaign to promote their “UNTAMED” ride, the Dutch amusement park Walibi Holland strapped in 22 giant plush teddy bears into the cars and sent them on a wild rollercoaster ride.

The bear hunt can begin! UNTAMED is filled with 22 huge bears. They have the ride of their life!

The ride is unique in that it has steel tracks and a wooden frame, allowing it to be sturdy and nimble at the. same time.

UNTAMED, the newest roller coaster in Walibi Holland, is built by Rocky Mountain Construction. The wooden construction of Robin Hood has been used as the basis for UNTAMED. The steel track mounted on top of it provides an unequalled ride. With a speed of 92 kilometres per hour and 5 inversions and 14x airtime moments during the 1,085 metre long track, UNTAMED is action packed from start to finish!

via HuffPost