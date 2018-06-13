Laughing Squid

Deep Learning Intelligent Radio Signal Technology That Can Sense People Through Solid Walls

The MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (“CSAIL) has figured out how to use deep learning, intelligent radio signals in such a way as to sense a person from through a completely opaque wall. The CSAIL researchers behind this project, known as RF Pose, hope to put this technology to use in specific medical situations such as monitoring neurological diseases, tracking progress on injuries and allowing the elderly population to “age in place“.

The team says that RF-Pose could be used to monitor diseases like Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis (MS), and muscular dystrophy, providing a better understanding of disease progression and allowing doctors to adjust medications accordingly. It could also help elderly people live more independently, while providing the added security of monitoring for falls, injuries and changes in activity patterns. The team is currently working with doctors to explore RF-Pose’s applications in health care.


