A Tranquil Cover of the Tears for Fears Song ‘Mad World’ on a Bass Guitar With Brightly Colored Strings

Musician Tommy Lee Depp (previously) performed a truly tranquil arrangement of the popular Gary Jules cover of the Tears for Fears song “Mad World” on a bass guitar outfitted with brightly colored strings. The muted sound of the instrument gave the melody a soothing sense of quietude and although the performance was instrumental, the tone was a perfect fit for the lyrics of the song.

…my solo bass arrangement of ‘Mad World’ by Gary Jules/Tears For Fears! :)

