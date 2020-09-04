‘Taxi Driver’ Reimagined as the TV Sitcom ‘Taxi’

Filmmaker Lance Krall of Picture It Productions, who previously turned the tense relationship between Arya and The Hound into a spinoff sitcom and reinterpreted The Mandalorian as a spaghetti western, has very cleverly reimagined scenes the iconic 1976 Martin Scorcese film Taxi Driver as the opening sequence for the popular television sitcom Taxi, which ran from 1978 through 1983. Krall also included a quick commercial for Alka Seltzer featuring Travis Bickle.

“Taxi Driver” with the classic “Taxi” sitcom soundtrack. I have no idea why this doesn’t already exist, but I’m happy to fill that meta hole in the universe.