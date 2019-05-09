Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Tense Friendship Between Arya Stark and the Hound Reimagined as a 1980s TV Sitcom Spinoff

by at on

Filmmaker Lance Krall of Picture It Productions quite clevery reimagined the rather precarious and quite unlikely friendship between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann) as the perfect entry for a Game of Thrones spinoff in the style of a very 1980s buddy sitcom.

Aptly entitled, “Arya and The Hound”, the imagined title sequence features a montage of happier times in their relationship as they worked together as a team. Krall also made brilliant use of the perfectly suited Jim Croce song “I Got a Name” as the opening theme.

Had a dream last night that I was watching HBO’s next Game of Thrones spinoff. Woke up this morning and edited the intro. Enjoy.

via Forbes





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved