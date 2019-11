Filmmaker Lance Krall of Picture It Productions, who previously turned the tense relationship between Arya and The Hound into a spinoff sitcom, quite ingeniously reinterpreted the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian as a trailer for Sergio Leone inspired Spaghetti Western. Krall cleverly matched the font for the exclamatory Italian copy to that from films of the iconic genre.

Finally had enough footage to make this Sergio Leone inspired trailer of my favorite new show.