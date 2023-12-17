Talking Heads Performing Live at The Kitchen in 1976

The legendary Talking Heads, which formed as a band in 1975, performed an amazing live show at the New York City performance space The Kitchen in 1976. The first part of the show, which was released on video, includes live performances of “Psycho Killer”, “I Wish You Wouldn’t Say That“, “Stay Hungry”, and other songs.

Talking Heads performing live at The Kitchen in NYC, March 13th 1976. David Byrne on guitar and vocals, Chris Frantz on drums, Tina Weymouth on bass. This was before Jerry Harrison joined the band (and before they had any official releases).