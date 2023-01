Musician Tries to Use Talk Box While Playing the Harp

Musician Emily Hopkins, who previously played her harp with the heaviest distortion pedal she could find, tried out a talk box to use for vocals while plucking the strings. At first, using the box was a bit awkward, but after a while, Hopkins got the hang of it and composed the original song “My Name is Emily” on the talk box and harp.

Talk box on harp made me laugh real hard. This was my first time using a talk box with my harp, and things got out of hand.