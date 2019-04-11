Laura Linney Returns to Barbary Lane 20 Years Later in Netflix Sequel to the 1993 Mini-Series ‘Tales of the City’

Netflix is bringing back Tales of the City, the classic San Francisco story based on the series of books by novelist Armistead Maupin which was turned into television mini-series in 1993. The stories focused on a young woman named Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) who moves into a lovely home at 28 Barbary Lane filled with all sorts of interesting characters and a wonderfully eccentric landlady Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis).

The reboot shows Mary Ann returning to San Francisco after being away for twenty years and is reunited with her ex-husband, Brian (Paul Gross) and daughter Shawna (Ellen Page). And while times have changed, Mary Ann finds that the people of Barbary Lane have not.

Fleeing the midlife crisis that her picture-perfect Connecticut life created, Mary Ann is quickly drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis), her chosen family and a new generation of queer young residents living at 28 Barbary Lane.

Tales of the City debuts on Netflix on June 7th, 2019.