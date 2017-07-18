Taipei Transforms Subway Cars Into Realistic Sports Venues to Promote Summer Universiade Games

In a wonderful ad campaign for the 29th Summer Universiade Games, the subway cars of Taipei City, Taiwan were transformed into realistic immersive venues mimicking those of the scheduled sports. This includes a swimming pool, a football (soccer) field, a running track and even a basketball court. The games take place from August 19 – 30, 2017 and is presented by the International University Sports Federation.

The Universiade is an international sporting and cultural event which is staged every two years in a different city. It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 14 compulsory sports and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country. The record figures are 10,622 participants in Shenzhen, China, in 2011 and 174 countries in Daegu, Korea, in 2003.