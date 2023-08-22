Taika Waititi Reads Clever Letter From Man Who Was Ticketed for Speeding the Day He Was Born

The great Taika Waititi read aloud a hilarious letter written in 2004 by Justin Lee of Auckland, New Zealand about a speeding ticket that was issued on the day he was born. Lee made several ingenious points about the improbability of the ticket, each of which was amusingly emphasized by Waititi at a Letters Live event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

