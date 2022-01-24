Taekwondo Fighter Performs Amazing 720° Horizontal Spinning Kick That Breaks Four Boards at Once

A fighter with World Taekwondo performed an amazing horizontal spinning kick that rotated 720° and in doing so, broke four targets boards that had been laid out for him by fellow fighters.

He also performed kicks at 540° with a triple break, and a third at 900° with a single break. Each turn was measured by fellow fighters who held targets for the fighter to kick. Each kick was greeted with a loud yell before the fighter spun his legs to hit each target.

Here’s a similar round of kicks in slow motion.

via The Awesomer