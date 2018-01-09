Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Taco Bell Makes Fun of the Illuminati and the Eye of Providence Pyramid To Promote Their Dollar Menu

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a clever ad entitled “The Belluminati“, the fast food chain Taco Bell had a bit of fun with the mysterious legend of the Illuminati and the Taco Bell Dollar Menu, connecting the two via the Eye of Providence pyramid that appears on the back of the the United States one dollar bill.

There’s a powerful connection between the dollar and Taco Bell because it unlocks a world of twenty decadent menu items from breakfast to late night for just a dollar each. Twenty items for a dollar, twenty steps on the pyramid. Who’s really behind this?

Country star Charlie Daniels was not amused by the ad, despite the fact that one of his very famous songs is about a boy in Georgia who makes a deal with the devil.

In a second “Belluminati” ad, Taco Bell notes the eerie similarity between the shape of their one dollar Stacker and that of the above-mentioned pyramid.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy