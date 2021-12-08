An Animatronic T. Rex at the Natural History Museum in London Sports a Festive Dinosaur Christmas Sweater

The animatronic T. Rex at the Natural History Museum in London received a festive makeover with a custom ugly Christmas sweater that features a variety of knitted dinosaurs.

Our animatronic T. rex is getting into the Christmas spirit. It’s been kitted out in its very own theropod-size seasonal sweater, made from 100% recycled materials.

The sweater is available for pre-purchase in human adult and children’s sizes through the Museum Shop.

The navy, red, green and white pattern features snowflakes, fir trees – and everyone’s favourite dinosaurs: Triceratops, Stegosaurus, T. rex and Diplodocus. Even the Museum’s famous Hans Sloane nautilus shell appears along the hem and cuffs.

Delivery in the UK is expected before Christmas.

Preorder Now. Pre-order for expected despatch date of Tuesday 21 December

via Nerdist