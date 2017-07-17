A Brilliantly Performed Synthesizer Cover of the Iconic Game of Thrones Theme

Excited for the seventh season premiere of the Game of Thrones, the very talented musician GLASYS performed a brilliant cover of the iconic instrumental theme on an incredible series of synthesizers. GLASYS is also offering free mp3 available though his website.
Gear used: Dave Smith Instruments Prophet 6, Nord Stage 2 EX, Akai MPK Mini II, XLN Audio Addictive Drums 2, Steinberg Retrologue.
I was so excited about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones that I just had to jam on the theme song! Sunday… https://t.co/28QyxNjXWn
— GLASYS (@GLASYSmusic) July 14, 2017
via reddit