A Brilliantly Performed Synthesizer Cover of the Iconic Game of Thrones Theme

Excited for the seventh season premiere of the Game of Thrones, the very talented musician GLASYS performed a brilliant cover of the iconic instrumental theme on an incredible series of synthesizers. GLASYS is also offering free mp3 available though his website.

I was so excited about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones that I just had to jam on the theme song! Sunday… https://t.co/28QyxNjXWn

— GLASYS (@GLASYSmusic) July 14, 2017