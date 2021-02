Musician Nicolas Bras of Musiques de Nulle Part, who previously created a handmade percussive instrument out of PVC pipe in order to play the song “Popcorn”, showed how to use sympathetic nails and resonating strings to make a wooden violin of various pitches.

Building the best nail violin I can, with sympathetic nails and sympathetic strings.

The violin can also be played without a bow, as Bras demonstrates.

