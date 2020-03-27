Sword Shaped House Keys

Online retailer Hero’s Armory has created a fantastic line of house keys that sport elaborate sword handle decorations from different ages, books, and video games. These keys can be bought individually or as a set and can fit most Kwikset and Schlage locks.
Hero’s Armory exists because we have a passion for creativity. We love stories, whether they’re told through video games, movies, television or books. We wanted to turn this passion into something we could carry with us everywhere we go, so we created Hero’s Armory – our favorite pop culture weapons reimagined as practical, everyday items!
via DeMilked