‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Illustrated With AI-Generated Art

Daara employed the machine-learning AI Midjourney to create computer-generated art that matches the heartfelt lyrics of the Guns ‘N Roses ballad “Sweet Child O’ Mine”. While the images are a bit disconcerting, they accurately capture the song’s lovesick theme.

Guns N’ Roses – But the lyrics are Ai generated images

Here’s the band reimagined in AI-generated art.