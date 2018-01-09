Berlin Artists Transform Hateful Swastika Graffiti Into Creative Works of Friendly Street Art

Neighborhood activist and street artist Ibo Omari of Die kulturellen Erben e.V. in Berlin, Germany, has created “ #PaintBack “, an empowering artistic campaign that transforms hateful swastika graffiti into amazing works of street art. Working with other graffiti artists and kids from around the neighborhood, Omari has turned the vitriolic symbol into humorous, friendly works such an owl , a mosquito , a cat , a flower , a Rubik’s Cube and even a four-leaf clover . Omari has also created templates for others to do the same when they see the opportunity.

