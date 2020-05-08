Man Places Cardboard Cutouts Against Gorgeous Sunsets to Create Humorously Fantastical Vignettes

While staying in a cabin in Maine, award-winning television producer John Marshall decided to make really creative cardboard cutouts that he could photograph against the gorgeous backdrop of the sun setting over the water. The results, “Sunset Selfies”, are humorous vignettes of a wonderfully fantastical nature that feature Marshall in some very interesting situations.
This collection started while I spent some time living in a small cabin on Frye Island, Maine.
After watching gorgeous sunsets right out my back door, I decided to start a creative project I’m calling Sunset Selfies.
