A Very Cleverly Designed Suitcase That Quickly Transforms Into a Fully Functioning Mini Kitchen

Designer Marc Sadler has created a really clever suitcase that quickly transforms into a fully functioning stovetop cook station. This well-designed piece is part of his greater “Bank collection” for Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano, which also includes a suitcase that turns into an ergonomic workstation and another that turns into a bed. According to Sadler, this series is a modern take on a nomadic life.

I travel, I think, I work. For contemporary wandering travellers who will reinvent their way
of living following a new nomadism and a dynamic transformation.

Cooktop Suitcase

