Man Uses Subwoofer to Bend Water to the Beat

Lanza de riego con efecto estroboscópico (segunda prueba) usando el tema Billy Jeans (rebajado de 27Hz en adelante)

Edgar Ciancio, a licensed psychologist and creative inventor, placed a garden hose over a subwoofer and turned the music up really loud. The distinct vibrations of the songs made the stream of water immediately bend to the beat. Ciancio seemed rather partial to Michael Jackson songs, with an occasional nod to heavy metal.

(translated) Irrigation lance with strobe effect