Thoughtful Subway Riders Organize a Graduation Ceremony for a Student Stuck on Delayed Train

When a young man who missed his graduation due to a long subway delay due to problems with the Long Island Rail Road, thoughtful riders in the car banded together and organized a spontaneous ceremony that allowed him to collect his diploma “in absentia” through a diploma generated for him on his iPhone. The smiling student hugged all the people gathered around him in appreciation and posed for pictures, as he would at a traditional school graduation. A rider/guest named Nadiya Afzal captured this shining example of the kindness found in New York City. As one commenter stated, “This is beautiful! To see people come together like this is heartwarming. Maybe NYC is not so bad…”

Poor kid missed his graduation because of the train delay this morning….so we threw him a graduation on the train.