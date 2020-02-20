Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stuntmen Brilliantly Pay Tribute to the Epic Bounty Hunter Fight Scene From ‘The Mandalorian’

by on

Six stuntmen brilliantly paid tribute to the episodic Disney+ show The Mandolorian with an epic fight scene that utilized many of the moves showcased in the series, particularly the Bounty Hunter Guild fight scene. Director Micah Moore (previously) of Legend of Micah captured the stuntman and choreographer Ben Aycrigg (‘The Mandolorian’) expertly fighting determine bounty hunters played by Billy Matt Thompson, Pat Chu and Jorge Longoria. Ryan Mari and Justin Woods did the rigging for the scene.

6 professional stunt guys (including 4 performers and 2 wire riggers) got together recently for a practice session and decided to pay tribute to a character they love: The Mandalorian. They were aided in some last-minute costumes and props by cosplayers.

The MANDALORIAN Stunt Tribute

Here’s the original Bounty Hunter fight scene from the series

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved