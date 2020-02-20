Stuntmen Brilliantly Pay Tribute to the Epic Bounty Hunter Fight Scene From ‘The Mandalorian’

Six stuntmen brilliantly paid tribute to the episodic Disney+ show The Mandolorian with an epic fight scene that utilized many of the moves showcased in the series, particularly the Bounty Hunter Guild fight scene. Director Micah Moore (previously) of Legend of Micah captured the stuntman and choreographer Ben Aycrigg (‘The Mandolorian’) expertly fighting determine bounty hunters played by Billy Matt Thompson, Pat Chu and Jorge Longoria. Ryan Mari and Justin Woods did the rigging for the scene.

