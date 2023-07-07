Man Gets Purposely Stung by a Highly Toxic Stone Fish

Mark Vins of Brave Wilderness traveled to Eastern Australia to seek out a highly venomous stonefish and learn how painful its sting is.

I’m back in Australia to show you where stonefish live, how they defend themselves with venomous spines and then I will test the venom on myself to see just how bad this sting is vs the other toxic fish I’ve encountered before.

He explained that these fish are incredibly docile, yet many people get stung because they accidentally step on them.

The reason I can handle this fish is because it can only sting from the spines on top. Wow, this fish has developed the most potent fish toxin in the world. The toxin is only to defend itself. Unfortunately, as you can see, it is so docile that it’s very easy for people to step on these fish. And that is the most common way people are stung by the stonefish.

He also showed how to address a stonefish sting.

So this hot water will actually stop the venom from working and should help my pain. Mm. Every bit as painful as advertised. I never wanna do that again. And if you’re ever stung, please, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Needless to say, the stonefish certainly lives up to the legend of being the most painful fish on the planet.

via Born In Space