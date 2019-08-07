Mesmerizing Footage of the Powerful Attraction Between Super Strong Magnets and Magnetic Balls

Magnetic Games has posted wonderfully mesmerizing footage of the powerful attraction between 2,592 brightly colored magnetic balls and super strong brick magnets. The attraction was so strong between the two forces that it became quite dangerous. Luckily, protection was worn.

I assure you that the impact between the Monolith and 2592 magnetic balls scared me. The collision of magnets was violent and the balls were splashed all over the room. I wore protective glasses at every impact, and it served.