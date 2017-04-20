Stress Relieving Rage Rooms That Let People Take Out Their Frustrations With Sledgehammers

Rage Rooms are an ingenious way to let people take out their frustrations in an environment that is meant to be destroyed. Nothing lets out stress more than satisfying swing of a sledgehammer onto a breakable item in a room that can be customized to be destroyed again. Natasha Ghoneim of Al Jazeera English spoke with Alexey Barinsky, the owner of Debosh in Moscow, who likened the feeling to misbehaving as a kid.

It’s more of a playground for your inner child. You know when you were forbidden in your childhood two break stuff, to… scream out loud, to to paint the walls. It’s just you know a place to be a bad guy without the risk of being arrested.

A post shared by ?????? (@debosh.me) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

A post shared by ?????? (@debosh.me) on Dec 16, 2016 at 2:02am PST

A post shared by ?????? (@debosh.me) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

via Al Jazeera English