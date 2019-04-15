Paul Allen’s Stratolaunch Successfully Completes First Flight as the World’s Largest All-Composite Aircraft

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, successfully launched Allen’s dream of the world’s largest all-composite aircraft for a 2.5 hour trip from the Mojave Air and Space Port over the desert.

Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by Paul G. Allen, today successfully completed the first flight of the world’s largest all-composite aircraft, the Stratolaunch. With a dual fuselage design and wingspan greater than the length of an American football field, the Stratolaunch aircraft took flight at 0658 PDT from the Mojave Air & Space Port…The Stratolaunch aircraft is a mobile launch platform that will enable airline-style access to space that is convenient, affordable and routine. The reinforced center wing can support multiple launch vehicles, weighing up to a total of 500,000 pounds.