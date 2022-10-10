A Fabulous ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Light Show With a 400 Foot Mind Flayer Hovering Above

As he does every year for Halloween, the very creative Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his home with thousands of sound-responsive lights.

Featuring: Metallica, Stranger Things, and Ghostbusters

The theme for the 2022 show was Stranger Things with drones creating a giant Mind Flayer hovering 400 feet in the air over his new house. The soundtrack featured “Master of Puppets” by Metallica and the theme from Ghostbusters.

Yes, I moved. …Made a 400′ Mind Flayer out of drones for my Halloween light show this year.