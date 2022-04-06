What It Would Be Like to Get Stranded on One of the Most Remote Islands in the World

Joseph Pisenti of RealLifeLore takes a look at what it would be like to be stranded on one of the most remote islands in the world, specifically Norway’s Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic Ocean.

There are a lot of empty and desolate places across the world that would be horrible to find yourself stranded and lost, …but the absolute worst place on the entire planet to be stranded on …this tiny little island far away from all of us in the South Atlantic called Bouvet. To say that Bouvet is remote would be a vast understatement.

Getting stranded on Bouvet Island would be incredibly unfortunate. The island is located within the sub-Antarctic zone, which means that the temperature is below freezing for most of the year. It is covered in ice, largely uninhabited, and is over 1700 meters to the closest land mass. Additionally, far fewer people have visited Bouvet Island than have gone to space. Needless to say, help would not be coming any time soon.

So few people have ever visited the island that it’s estimated only about a hundred people have ever actually been there throughout all of human history. To put that in perspective, there are more than five times as many humans who have been to space than have been to Bouvet Island.

Luckily, it’s very difficult to even get there, much less be stranded.

Bouvet Island is the world’s most hardcore and extreme remote location. It’s probably the singular most difficult location on the Earth to visit and if you’re unfortunate enough to get stranded there escape is almost completely impossible.