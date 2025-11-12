The Extraordinary Evolution of Theo Jansen’s Incredible Wind-Powered ‘Strandbeest’ Walking Sculptures

Dutch artist Theo Jansen shared beautiful footage that shows how his wonderful wind-powered “Strandbeest” walking sculptures have evolved over time, culminating in his newest creation for 2025.

Strandbeest Evolution 2025 provides an update on the evolutionary development, which is going on since 1990. Every spring I go to the beach with a new beast. During the summer I do all kinds of experiments with the wind, sand and water. In the fall I grew a bit wiser…

Previous Strandbeests

