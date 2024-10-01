Animaris Tenere, A Herd of Four Strandbeests That Hold Tightly Onto Each Other on a Windy Beach

Dutch artist Theo Jansen, who is known for his incredible wind-powered Strandbeest walking sculptures, connected four of these creatures together, making it look like they were holding tightly onto each other as they walked across a windy beach. Jansen calls this structure “Animaris Tenaris”.

The ANIMARIS TENERE is actually a herd of four animals that hold on to each other as protection from being blown away. As individuals they would never survive a storm but as a group they might.

