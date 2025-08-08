The Caterpillar – An Attachable Seat That Is Pulled Behind Theo Jansen’s Wind-Powered ‘Strandbeest’

Dutch artist Theo Jansen, who is known for his ever-evolving wind-powered “Strandbeest” walking sculptures, demonstrated an attachable seat that he calls “The Caterpillar”. This novel chair is pulled behind the Strandbeest and can easily navigate Dutch beaches where he tests out his new inventions.

New in strandbeest evolution is the caterpillar. It can carry a lot of weight and still run smoothly over soft sand. It will find its way into a strandbeest in the future.