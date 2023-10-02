Animaris Rex, A Connected Kinetic Unit That Walks Behind Theo Jansen’s Wind Powered Strandbeest

Dutch artist Theo Jansen, who is known for his incredible wind-powered Strandbeest walking sculptures, added a connected, yet separate unit that walks in conjunction with the Strandbeest while following behind on a San Francisco beach. Jansen calls this locomotive structure “Animaris Rex”, named after a herd of beach animals that collectively protect each other.

Since the beginning of this summer I have been trying to connect several running units (Ordissen) in succession. Animaris Rex is a herd of beach animals whose specimens hold each other as defense against storms. As individuals they would simply blow over, but as a group the chance of surviving a storm would be greater.