A Mashup of N.W.A.’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Set to a Traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest Polka

Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It (previously) mashed the lyrics of “Straight Outta Compton” together with the springy sound of a traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest polka. The combination was slightly disturbing as the celebratory nature of the music clashed heavily with the powerful lyrics of the iconic N.W.A. song

NWA’s Straight Outta Compton as a Bavarian polka. Ich habe es ruiniert!