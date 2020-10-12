Stooping NYC, Helpful Photos Showing Where to Find Unique Items New Yorkers Have Put Out on the Curb

While the New York City was out of commission for so many months, a lot of people took that downtime to either redecorate or just get rid of stuff they no longer needed, putting items out on the curb to be either picked up as trash or taken home by someone who needs/wants it. Stooping NYC is a really wonderful and helpful photographic resource that shows where these treasures are located.

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure!

Or as The Grateful Dead quite aptly stated, “One man gathers what another man spills.”

Viewers are encouraged to send in pictures of what “big trash” and where they found it.

HAVE/SEE something stooped? DM us a pic + location!

via My Modern Met