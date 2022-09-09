40 Musicians Around the World Perform a Powerful Cover of ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

Playing for Change partnered with the International Committee of the Red Cross to commemorate The International Day of the Disappeared on August 30, 2022, with a powerful cover of the U2 song “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” performed by 40 musicians from around the world.
This video features over 40 extraordinary musicians from 13 countries who played several instruments and combined their magnificent voices. …
FEATURING
Aghyad Al Shawaf- Writer of Arabic lyrics
Amaan Choir (with the soloists Hala Al-Sadder and Rebal Alkhodari)- Vocals
Andrea García- Strings Chris Pierce- Vocals
Daniel Lanois- Pedal Steel Guitar, Vocals
David Giosa- Trombone
François Causse- Drums
Glen David Andrews Band- Drum Ensemble
Inara George-Vocals
John Cruz- Acoustic Guitar, Vocals
Kátsica Mayoral- Percussion
Louis Mhlanga- Muted Guitar
Madjid Fahem- Acoustic Guitar
Marfa Kurakina- Bass
Michael Ruff- Keyboards
Olivia Ruff-Vocals
Paulo Heman- Surdu, Shaker
Prince Diabaté-Kora
Roberto Luti- Guitar
Rodrigo Cadena- Strings
Roopak Naigaonkar- Sarod
Roselyn Williams?-? Vocals
Sherieta Lewis- Vocals
Sosha Choir- Vocals
Tushar Lall- Harmonium
The song is meant to send a message of hope to those who are searching for their loved ones.
In the world, each day, dozens of people disappear for diverse causes related to armed conflicts, violence, natural disasters and on the migration route, among others. Some of their families have had no news of their missing loved ones for more than 20 years. Together, and through music, we would like to express our solidarity to those who are facing the profound and universal feeling of losing a loved one. The families of missing people will not stop searching, nor will we stop helping them.