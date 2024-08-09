Stewart Copeland of The Police Admits That Sting’s Songwriting Was Genius

During an interview with musician Rick Beato, the great Stewart Copeland of The Police admitted that he never really listened to the lyrics of his own band due to the fact that he was always in back, banging away at the drums. When he finally got a chance to listen to the lyrics for his solo project Police Deranged For Orchestra, he understood how clever they were and that Sting was a songwriting genius.

I never really bothered with them at the time but years later I did have to come to the realization and don’t tell him I said this but that f*#ker’s a genius.

The Longer Interview About the Lyrics

The Entire Interview