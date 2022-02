The Incredible Isolated Vocals of Steve Perry in the Journey Song ‘Don’t Stop Believin’

NetMusic stripped down the iconic Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin'” to capture the incredible isolated vocals of Steve Perry and a few tasty guitar licks by guitarist Neil Schon. The tracks, which were recorded in the studio, were matched up to a live 1983 performance in Tokyo.

